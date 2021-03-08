Fidelity leads a $376 million investment in Starling, valuing the UK digital bank at $1.5 billion

LONDON — Starling Bank, a digital-only challenger bank in the U.K., said Monday that it's raised £272 million ($376 million) in an investment round.

The fresh cash injection, led by Fidelity Investments, values Starling at £1.1 billion, or $1.5 billion. That lifts it into the ranks of Europe's unicorn companies — privately-held firms valued at $1 billion or more.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, also invested in Starling, along with U.K. pension scheme Railpen and hedge fund Millennium Management.

"Digital banking has reached a tipping point," Anne Boden, Starling's CEO, said in a statement Monday. "Customers now expect a fairer, smarter and more human alternative to the banks of the past and that is what we are giving them at Starling as we continue to grow and add new products and services."

Boden added: "Our new investors will bring a wealth of experience as we enter the next stage of growth, while the continued support of our existing backers represents a huge vote of confidence."

Starling said it would use the money to expand into Europe, and for anticipated mergers and acquisitions. The company last year restarted talks to secure a banking license in Ireland, after having initially put international expansion plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Boden has previously expressed interest in buying a rival lender.