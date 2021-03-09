Here's what Gen Z and millennial investors need to do to make money in the stock market

Most Americans do not have investments beyond their 401(k)s and IRAs.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults do not own stocks, bonds or mutual funds apart from their retirement accounts, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Pew Research Center.

But what if you don't have an employer plan or you just want to invest more of your cash?

Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial Takes On Investing," gives advice based on her own experience living as a millennial without a ton of disposable income. Now can be the perfect time to start investing, according to Lowry.

"We actually use the wrong language when we talk about retirement because we say 'saving for retirement' but really you're investing for retirement," Lowry said.

Check out this video to learn what accounts Lowry says you need and find out what kind of portfolio she recommends you build.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.