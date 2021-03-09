Skip Navigation
BofA says companies with greater diversity produce higher returns — here's a list of stocks to watch

Vicky McKeever@vmckeevercnbc
Wavebreakmedia

Shares of companies with greater gender, ethnic and racial diversity can produce higher returns for investors, according to Bank of America. 

The bank said in a report published last week, ahead of International Women's Day, that its environmental, social and governance team had found that S&P 500-listed companies with above-average gender diversity on their boards saw a 15% higher return-on-equity, compared to firms with less diverse boards. 

Meanwhile, BofA found ROE was 8% higher for companies in the S&P 500 with a more ethnically and racially diverse workforce, compared to less diverse firms. ROE is a measure of profitability that is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. 

With that in mind, BofA listed the 10 global stocks scoring highest on Refinitiv's 2020 Diversity & Inclusion index:

