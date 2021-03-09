Cowen says these charging companies will benefit from the electric vehicle boom

Electric vehicles generate plenty of attention, but investors may find a significant opportunity among the companies building the infrastructure needed to keep these cars running, said Cowen.

The investment bank began coverage of the firms in the electric vehicle charging space.

"While largely new to public investors, we think the sector is poised for tremendous growth and value creation, underpinned by a large [total addressable market], strong unit economics, and recurring revenue," analysts led by Gabe Daoud wrote in a note to clients.