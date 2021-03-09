Next Covid stimulus package may slash COBRA premiums for fired workers

It could become more affordable for laid-off workers to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance, thanks to a provision in the Covid relief bill making its way through Congress.

As part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the government would pay for former employees to maintain health coverage from their old job through COBRA, or the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act.

COBRA typically allows people who leave a company with 20 or more employees to pay to continue their workplace insurance plan for as long as 18 months.

But the option tends to be pricey because individuals are now shouldering the entire cost of the plan without any company support.

The average annual premium for job-based coverage in 2020 was $7,470 for individuals and $21,342 for family coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Now, the government would subsidize those costly premiums.

How many Americans would benefit remains unclear.

By one count, around 130,000 unemployed working-age adults had health insurance coverage through COBRA in 2017. But that was, of course, before the pandemic caused unemployment to soar. And again, many people don't opt for the coverage because of its cost.