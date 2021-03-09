Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Chipmakers are headed for a boom and these stocks could pop by 30%, investment bank says

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Share
DRAM chips on display at the semiconductor exhibition SEDEX 2020 in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 27, 2020.
Chris Jung | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Memory-chip producers are headed for a sustained boom and two stocks could pop more than 30% based on Japanese bank Nomura's latest prediction.

Sales of memory chips jumped in recent months as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the use of technologies such as cloud as well as spurred demand for electronic products including smartphones, computers and servers.

"We view this up-cycle not as a short-term recovery-driven one, but a super-cycle," Nomura analysts wrote in a Wednesday report as they upgraded the target prices for two major memory chipmakers.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMizuho gives Tesla a buy rating, says battery program will sustain it as an electric vehicle leader
Jesse Pound8 min ago
CNBC ProApple bull sees $3 trillion valuation on the horizon, says dip creates ‘golden buying opportunity’
Sam Shead
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Wells Fargo, Chevron, GM & more
Michael Bloom
Read More