This highly rated value fund is crushing the market as a long-awaited rotation kicks into gear

The sharp pullback in high-flying tech stocks has taken a significant bite out of the major indexes, but the rotation under the market's surface has thrust some long-quiet value funds into market leadership.

Eli Salzmann, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said the past decade was a "lonely" one for value fund managers, even for relative winners like his Large Cap Value Fund, which has dramatically outperformed its category and benchmark over the past five years.

This year, Salzmann's fund is trouncing nearly everyone. Its investor class shares were up 17.8% year to date as of Monday's close, according to Morningstar, outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 16 percentage points and the category average by more than 8 percentage points. The fund's strong start to the year improved its profile with the research company, where the fund's Morningstar rating rose to 5 stars from 4 based on results through the end of February.