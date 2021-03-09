Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Lowe's, Tesla, Chipotle & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Bank of America initiated Lemonade as underperform.
  • Jefferies initiated Twilio as buy.
  • Cowen initiated QuantumScape as outperform.
  • Citi initiated Home Depot and Lowe's as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Tanger Outlets to sell from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Bloomin' Brands to hold from buy.
  • JPMorgan added Workday to the focus list.
  • Citi named Norfolk Southern a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Stitch Fix to hold from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Avis Budget to $67 from $61.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,750 from $1,725.
  • New Street upgraded Tesla to buy from neutral.
A Home Depot store is seen in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2020.
NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProApple bull sees $3 trillion valuation on the horizon, says dip creates ‘golden buying opportunity’
Sam Shead
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Wells Fargo, Chevron, GM & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProCowen says these charging companies will benefit from the electric vehicle boom
Pippa Stevens
Read More