Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Lowe's, Tesla, Chipotle & more
Published Tue, Mar 9 2021
8:15 AM EST
Updated Tue, Mar 9 2021
8:27 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Bank of America initiated Lemonade as underperform.
Jefferies initiated Twilio as buy.
Cowen initiated QuantumScape as outperform.
Citi initiated Home Depot and Lowe's as buy.
Goldman Sachs downgraded Tanger Outlets to sell from neutral.
Deutsche Bank downgraded Bloomin' Brands to hold from buy.
JPMorgan added Workday to the focus list.
Citi named Norfolk Southern a top pick.
Deutsche Bank downgraded Stitch Fix to hold from buy.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Avis Budget to $67 from $61.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,750 from $1,725.
New Street upgraded Tesla to buy from neutral.
A Home Depot store is seen in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2020.
NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
More In Street Calls
Apple bull sees $3 trillion valuation on the horizon, says dip creates ‘golden buying opportunity’
Sam Shead
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Wells Fargo, Chevron, GM & more
Michael Bloom
Cowen says these charging companies will benefit from the electric vehicle boom
Pippa Stevens
Read More