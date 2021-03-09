What to watch today: Nasdaq set to rebound as Dow goes for three-day rally

U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to discuss transatlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. (AP) * Dozen GOP-led states sue Biden over climate change order (USA Today)

GameStop shares added another 11% in Tuesday's premarket after closing up 41% at $194 each. Monday's strong rally came after Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, a major GameStop shareholder and board member, was tapped to lead the video game retailer's shift to e-commerce. The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing on the GameStop saga Tuesday morning. (CNBC)

Stitch Fix (SFIX): The online clothing styler lost 20 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents less than analysts had anticipated. However, revenue was below forecasts. Stitch Fix also cut guidance for the fiscal year that begins in July due to lengthened cycle times. Shares tumbled 24% premarket.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): The sporting goods retailer reported quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, 15 cents above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts as well. Comparable-store sales rose a better-than-expected 19.3%. Dick's announced a 16% quarterly dividend hike. However, Dick's lowered its full-year forecast and the stock fell 7.2% premarket.

Thor Industries (THO): The recreational vehicle maker reported quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.55 a share. Revenue topped forecasts as well. Thor warned supply chain issues could have a negative short-term impact, but the company is cautiously optimistic that those issues will lessen in the second half of the year.

Children's Place (PLCE): The children's apparel retailer reported a quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of a 23 cents per share loss. Revenue also beat forecasts, and a comparable-store sales increase of 1% compares to a consensus FactSet estimate of a 10.7% slide.

Baidu (BIDU): The China-based search engine giant's shares jumped 6.4% premarket following news that it won approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list its shares.

Discovery Communications (DISCA): Discovery shares rose 3.9% in the premarket, potentially extending a seven-day win streak that has seen the media company's shares gain 31% over that span. It's among heavily shorted stocks that have seen strong gains recently.

Peloton (PTON): Peloton is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region for the first time, announcing plans to sell its fitness bicycle and interactive membership app in Australia starting in the second half of the year. Peloton share gained 4.7% in premarket action.

Li Auto (LI), Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV): The China-based electric vehicle makers are all planning to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year, according to Reuters. All three are already listed on U.S. exchanges, with Hong Kong listings potentially raising a combined $5 billion. Li Auto rose 4.3% in the premarket, Nio gained 4.3%, and Xpeng jumped 5.9%.

Zoom (ZM): Zoom CEO and founder Eric Yuan transferred roughly 40% of his stake in the video-calling platform, according to a SEC filing. The transfers, worth about $6 billion, were made to unspecified recipients from two trusts as gifts, with Zoom only saying the transactions represented part of the estate planning process for Yuan and his wife. Zoom rose 3.6% in premarket trading.

MoneyGram International (MGI): Blockchain firm Ripple and MoneyGram have ended their partnership for unspecified reasons. Ripple had bought a $30 million stake in the payment services company in 2019, with the partnership set to last two years. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the companies were committed to revisiting the partnership in the future. MoneyGram fell 9.1% in the premarket.

FirstEnergy (FE): Activist investor Carl Icahn is in discussions with the utility company about potentially taking two seats on the board, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Icahn is said to have built a "sizable" stake in FirstEnergy and wants to help the company put a federal corruption scandal and other issues behind it.

Del Taco (TACO): Del Taco reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, beating consensus by 6 cents a share. The restaurant chain's revenue came in slightly above Wall Street forecasts. Comparable-restaurant sales rose 3.8% during the quarter. Del Taco shares added 3.2% in premarket action.