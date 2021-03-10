Pentagon chief, secretary of State announce first trips abroad as Biden looks to reset global relations

Lloyd Austin, U.S. secretary of defense, speaks during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Wednesday announced plans to visit Asia next week.

The trip marks the first in-person international travel for top Biden administration Cabinet officials who have been reluctant to go overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair will head to Japan and South Korea in an effort to bolster relations with the U.S. allies in the region "in the face of long-term competition with China," a Pentagon press release said, emphasizing President Joe Biden's foreign policy priorities.

The visit will take place shortly after Biden holds a virtual summit Friday with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia.

The trip will "reaffirm the United States' commitment to strengthening our alliances and to highlight cooperation that promotes peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," a State Department press release said.

Austin will then visit India, meeting with his counterpart and other senior national security leaders to discuss defense priorities and cooperation for a "free, prosperous and open Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region," the Pentagon said in a release.

While Austin travels to India, Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will head to Alaska for the administration's first high-level meeting with Chinese officials.