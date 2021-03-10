China's uneven recovery from Covid has been 'understated,' says S&P economist

Chinese flags hang on lamp posts as pedestrians walk through the East Nanjing Road shopping area of Shanghai, China, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013.

China's services sector has been slow to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic — and that's one aspect of its economic recovery that's been downplayed, according to S&P Global Ratings' Asia-Pacific chief economist.

China was the only major economy that grew last year despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It reported a growth of 2.3% in 2020, but the performance across sectors was uneven with exports staying resilient while consumption has continued to lag.

"This is one of the most understated aspect of China's recovery, the fact that it is so unbalanced," Shaun Roache told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

"China's Covid strategy has been successful from a health perspective, but it is imposing a long-run economic cost in the sense that ... we're seeing the services sector come back much more slowly than people thought. That's depressing jobs and that in turn is depressing consumer confidence," he added.