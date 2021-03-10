Biden says he will announce the 'next phase' of the U.S. Covid response Thursday

US President Joe Biden speaks on the production of the Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2021.

President Joe Biden said he will announce the "next phase" of the U.S. Covid-19 response during his primetime address to Americans on Thursday.

"Tomorrow night, I'm going on primetime to address the American people and talk about what we went through as a nation this past year. But more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next," Biden said Wednesday from the White House after a meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

"I'm going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people," he said. "There is light at the end of this dark tunnel over the past year. We cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable. Together, we're going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier, more hopeful future."

The president's address will commemorate the one-year anniversary marking the first government-imposed shutdowns to try to curb the pandemic.

The Biden administration has been working to ramp up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and get the majority of Americans immunized as quickly as possible. Roughly 62.4 million out of some 331 million Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And 32.9 million are fully vaccinated, representing nearly 10% of the total adult U.S. population, according to the CDC.