The House passed the American Rescue Plan. Here's what it offers unemployed workers

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is almost law — meaning additional unemployment benefits for millions of workers should soon be on the way.

The Covid relief bill, passed Wednesday by the House of Representatives, extends jobless benefits through Labor Day and raises them by $300 a week. The Senate passed the legislation Saturday.

President Joe Biden hopes to sign the bill on Friday. The issue is time-sensitive — millions of unemployed workers would lose their benefits after March 14 without another extension.

More than 18 million Americans were collecting benefits as of mid-February, according to the Labor Department.

"These solutions answer the calls of the workers who saw their industries evaporate last year and those we've heard from working parents who have been juggling childcare, remote schooling and their own jobs for months on end," Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said of passing the bill.

Here's what unemployed workers need to know about the legislation.