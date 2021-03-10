First $1,400 stimulus checks will go to those with direct deposit

The federal government will issue the first batch of $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans who gave direct deposit information when they filed taxes for 2019 or 2020, a Treasury Department official confirmed to NBC.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan offers one-time direct payments to those who qualify — the third round of stimulus checks since the pandemic began.

The House passed the Covid relief bill on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation by the weekend, when unemployment benefits are slated to lapse for millions of people. The Senate passed the bill last Saturday.

The IRS will start issuing $1,400 checks this month, Biden said Saturday.

The initial group of recipients will be followed by taxpayers who didn't provide direct-deposit information but for whom the IRS has payment information from other programs.