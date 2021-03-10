A Harvard psychologist says humans have 8 types of intelligence. Which ones do you score the highest in?

But most people don't fully understand their range of abilities, and as a result, may end up in the wrong careers. Or, they might enjoy their jobs, but struggle to identify effective learning techniques that will help them excel further.

We're not all naturally skilled at the same things. Some are more athletic and have better coordination. Some pick up on language and words faster at a young age, while others are good with numbers and visualizing patterns.

First introduced in his 1983 book "Frames of Mind," Howard Gardner, a psychologist and professor at Harvard University , states that there are eight types of human intelligence — each representing different ways of how a person best processes information.

To get a better sense of your skills and capabilities, I often recommend starting with the theory of multiple intelligences .

How high you score in one category does not necessarily influence how (high or low) you score in another.

If you want to learn to be exceptional at something, your best bet is to understand the unique areas of intelligence where you have an advantage, and then build upon those strengths.

For example, consider someone who struggled with writing until they attempted to create a graphic story, which turned into a compelling narrative. Or a student who couldn't seem to grasp fractions until they visualized separating apples into slices.

Below are the eight types of intelligence identified by Gardner. As you go through each, score yourself on a scale of one (doesn't come naturally) to five (comes very naturally).

1. Spatial intelligence

The ability to think abstractly and in multiple dimensions. Scoring a five means you have a large capacity for spatial reasoning and conceptualization — something required for fields such as architecture, graphic design, photography, interior design and aviation.

Potential career choices:

Pilot

Fashion designer

Architect

Surgeon

Artist

Engineer

2. Bodily-kinesthetic intelligence

The ability to use your body in a way that demonstrates physical and athletic prowess. If you have this skill, you could be an athlete effortlessly running down a field and passing a ball, or a dancer flawlessly performing a complicated routine.

Potential career choices:

Dancer

Physical therapist

Athlete

Mechanic

Builder

Actor

3. Musical intelligence

Sensitivity to rhythm, pitch, meter, tone, melody and timbre. This may entail the ability to sing and/or play musical instruments. Famous people with musical intelligence include Beethoven, Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin.

Potential career choices:

Singer

Musical conductor

DJ

Music teacher

Songwriter

Compose

4. Linguistic intelligence

Sometimes called "language intelligence," this involves sensitivity to the meaning of words, the order among words, and the sound, rhythms, inflections and meter of words. Those who score high in this category are typically good at writing stories, memorizing information and reading.

Potential career choices:

Poet

Novelist

Journalist

Editor

Lawyer

English professor

5. Logical-mathematical intelligence

The ability to analyze problems logically, carry out mathematical operations and investigate issues scientifically. People with this intelligence, such as Albert Einstein and Bill Gates, are skilled at developing equations and proofs and solving abstract problems.

Potential career choices:

Computer programmer

Mathematician

Economist

Accountant

Scientist

Engineer

6. Interpersonal intelligence

The ability to interact effectively with others. Sensitivity to others people's moods, feelings, temperaments and motivations. Essentially, it's being able to understand and relate to those around you.

Potential career choices:

Team manager

Negotiator

Politician

Publicist

Salesperson

Psychologist

7. Intrapersonal intelligence

Sensitivity to one's own feelings, goals and anxieties, and the capacity to plan and act in light of one's own traits. Intrapersonal intelligence is not particular to specific careers; rather, it is a goal for every individual in a complex modern society, where one has to make consequential decisions for oneself.

Potential career choices:

Therapist

Counselor

Psychologist

Entrepreneur

Philosopher

Theorist

8. Naturalistic intelligence

The ability to understand the nuances in nature, including the distinction between plants, animals, and other elements of nature and life. Notable individuals with naturalistic intelligence include Charles Darwin and Jane Goodall.

Potential career choices: