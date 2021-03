The recent rotation in the stock market has left some high-quality names trading at prices that may be too good to pass up, according to investment firm Bernstein.

Many of the best performing stocks in 2020 have stumbled so far this year, with many high-flying growth stocks coming back to earth as cyclical plays like energy stocks take their turn in the lead.

However, that rotation has caused some companies to trade at relatively cheap prices, Bernstein's Ann Larson said in a note.