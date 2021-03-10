Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Wells Fargo, Chevron, GM & more
Published Wed, Mar 10 2021
8:01 AM EST
Updated Wed, Mar 10 2021
8:34 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun to overweight from equal weight.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Old Dominion to buy from neutral.
Wedbush added Apple to the best ideas list.
Morgan Stanley reiterated General Motors as a top pick.
Evercore ISI reiterated Chevron as a top pick.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $47 from $43.
Loop downgraded Tempur Sealy to hold from buy.
Evercore ISI raised its price target on Dick's to $100 from $75.
A sign is posted in front of a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
More In Street Calls
Mizuho gives Tesla a buy rating, says battery program will sustain it as an electric vehicle leader
Jesse Pound
29 min ago
Apple bull sees $3 trillion valuation on the horizon, says dip creates ‘golden buying opportunity’
Sam Shead
Cowen says these charging companies will benefit from the electric vehicle boom
Pippa Stevens
Read More