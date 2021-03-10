Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Wells Fargo, Chevron, GM & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun to overweight from equal weight.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Old Dominion to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush added Apple to the best ideas list.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated General Motors as a top pick.
  • Evercore ISI reiterated Chevron as a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $47 from $43.
  • Loop downgraded Tempur Sealy to hold from buy.
  • Evercore ISI raised its price target on Dick's to $100 from $75.
A sign is posted in front of a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

