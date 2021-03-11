Asia-Pacific markets mostly advanced as Chinese and South Korean shares led gains

An electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Brendon Thorne | Getty Images

U.S. stimulus, ECB meeting

Overnight in the U.S., the passing of the new stimulus package spurred investors to snap up stocks that will be boosted by a faster recovery from the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points while bond yields fell. President Joe Biden hopes to sign the relief bill on Friday. Investors will shift focus to Europe where the European Central Bank is due to meet Thursday. ECB officials in recent weeks have reportedly described the rise in bond yields as "unwarranted tightening" and a situation that needs to be monitored closely. "In response to rising bond yields, we expect it will signal readiness to step up its weekly bond interventions if necessary and use the full Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme envelope (EUR1.85trn), and more if required," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a Thursday morning note. "The ECB will also play down temporary strength in euro area inflation, focusing on the medium-term outlook," the analysts said.

Currencies and oil