GE stock extends losses after Gecas sale, JPMorgan's Tusa warns on debt

Shares of General Electric continued to drop Thursday, a day after the company announced plans to sell its jet-leasing business to rival AerCap and fold a substantially slimmed down GE Capital into its balance sheet.

GE stock was down more than 8% in midday trading Thursday after tumbling about 5% on Wednesday. Before the announcement, shares had rallied more than 120% in the past six months, hitting a fresh 52-week high as recently as this week.

The Boston-based conglomerate on Wednesday announced the deal to sell GE Capital Aviation Services, or Gecas, the largest remaining asset of the company's once-colossal finance arm GE Capital, to AerCap. GE said it will take a 46% stake in the combined company and the deal will generate about $24 billion in cash. Once the deal closes in nine to 12 months, GE plans to shift GE Capital's remaining debt and assets onto the company's industrial balance sheet.

Even as GE stock falls, AerCap investors appear to like the deal. Shares of the Ireland-based company were up more than 6% in midday trading Thursday.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, GE CEO Larry Culp made the case that the deal is a critical step in his turnaround plan for the company as he seeks to simplify operations and pay down debt.

"GE shareholders should be delighted with this transaction," Culp told CNBC's David Faber. "With a $30 billion headline, what we're able to do here is bring cash in ... which will allow us to put that toward additional debt reduction."