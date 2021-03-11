DeepMind is building a team of A.I. researchers in New York

LONDON — DeepMind, the U.K. artificial intelligence lab acquired by Google in 2014, has quietly hired a team of researchers in New York.

The company — widely regarded as one of the leading AI firms in the world — hired Facebook AI Research (FAIR) co-founder Rob Fergus to lead its New York team last June. Several people have joined Fergus's team in the last few months and DeepMind is actively recruiting in the city.

"Last year we were delighted to have computer vision and deep learning pioneer Rob Fergus join our team," a DeepMind spokesperson told CNBC. "Rob is based in New York and this exciting role will be a key part of his growing team there."

DeepMind declined to say how many people it has in New York but LinkedIn analysis suggests the number is between 10 and 15. "There is a small core group right now, which we'll carefully grow over time," a spokesperson said. The team is currently working from home but DeepMind said they'll work out of a Google building once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

While FAIR has less than 400 people, DeepMind employs around 1,000 people worldwide, with the bulk of those based at its London headquarters. The remainder are spread across satellite outposts in Mountain View (where Google is headquartered), Alberta, Montreal, and Paris.