Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is helping to teach STEM skills to Black and Latino students

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with students at his Skyhook Camp, which introduces underserved kids to a STEM education Deborah Morales

When the pandemic hit, the foundation adjusted and used eco-vans to bring the camp to individual recreation centers and playgrounds, while remaining socially distant. "We try to give them their first experience with science and let them know it's not something exotic, it just takes application and they can learn a lot," the six-time National Basketball Champion said. "It's been very gratifying for me to see the light turn on with the kids, when they started to realize what's possible and where they can go with this information." Yet there are still several obstacles in Abdul-Jabbar's path, namely the ability to reach more children. There is currently a six-year wait list to get into Skyhook Camp. There is also a lack of WiFi access and computer equipment for many.

It's been very gratifying for me to see the light turn on with the kids, when they started to realize what's possible. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar NBA legend and founder of Skyhook Foundation

For Anthony Chan, the organization's treasurer and former chief global economist for J.P. Morgan Chase, that means doing what they can to meet those needs. The foundation has partnered with corporations, including the Panasonic Foundation, which was recently awarded the Global Business Alliance's Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its work with Skyhook. "Kareem and I both grew up in housing projects," said Chan, who is Hispanic. "I saw all the challenges there and how easy it was to basically fall into the cracks." In addition to lack of opportunities, there is the issue of understanding money matters, he added. "If you give them financial literacy, this income inequality debate that we're talking about today instantly disappears quicker than Houdini can make it disappear," Chan said.