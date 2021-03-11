For better or worse, working from home is here to stay

"If it wasn't for Covid, I would be in Seattle," said Andrew Sager, a recent graduate who was hired as a software developer for Microsoft.

Instead of moving to Washington state last August, the 23-year-old went to Miami to work remotely and live with friends with similar arrangements.

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, employers, particularly tech companies like Microsoft, Twitter, Square, Spotify, Shopify and Amazon, are increasingly adopting extended work-from-home policies.

When Microsoft announced its new guidelines, which includes allowing employees to work from home full time with approval or move to a new location with salaries adjusted based on geography, Sager said he decided not to focus on what he was losing but rather what he was gaining.

Although he is giving up face time with co-workers and senior leaders at the company, he has the opportunity to live wherever he wants or move around.

"Who knows? I can be anywhere," he said.

More from Personal Finance:

When will you be able to get vaccinated at work?

A return to the office may be coming as vaccinations increase

Pandemic pushes millions from the labor force

Not unlike Microsoft's "hybrid model," which also allows employees to work remotely part of the time, employees at Spotify can choose whether they'd prefer to work full time from home, from the office or a combination of the two.

Facebook is allowing certain employees to work remotely full time as part of its new policy. And Twitter told employees they can continue working from home "forever" if they wish.

For the most part, workers applaud this new approach. Vaccinated or not, more than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the coronavirus crisis subsides, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, only 7% of workers in the U.S. had access to a "flexible workplace" benefit, or telework, according to another report by the Pew based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent National Compensation survey.

Those workers were mostly managers, white-collar professionals and highly paid.

Of course, not all workers have the ability to work from home, even now. There's a clear class divide between workers who can and cannot telework, Pew also found.