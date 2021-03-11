Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Costco, GE, Nio, Exxon & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Barclays upgraded Qorvo to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded D.R. Horton to overweight from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded ADT to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated Exxon as a top pick.
  • Mizuho initiated Tesla as buy.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Costco to overweight from equal weight.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric to perform from outperform.
  • Mizuho initiated Nio as buy.
  • Cowen named Tapestry and Farfetch as top picks.
  • Societe Generale downgraded Oracle to hold from buy.
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. July 23, 2019
Alwyn Scott | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRecent Costco weakness is a buying opportunity as some Covid benefit sticks, Wells Fargo says
Maggie Fitzgerald6 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman picks 9 renewable energy stocks set to rebound after falling up to 40%
Sam Meredith
CNBC ProMizuho gives Tesla a buy rating, says battery program will sustain it as an electric vehicle leader
Jesse Pound
Read More