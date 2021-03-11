Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Costco, GE, Nio, Exxon & more
Published Thu, Mar 11 2021
8:00 AM EST
Updated Thu, Mar 11 2021
8:22 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Barclays upgraded Qorvo to overweight from equal weight.
JPMorgan upgraded D.R. Horton to overweight from neutral.
Deutsche Bank upgraded ADT to buy from hold.
Morgan Stanley reiterated Exxon as a top pick.
Mizuho initiated Tesla as buy.
Wells Fargo upgraded Costco to overweight from equal weight.
Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric to perform from outperform.
Mizuho initiated Nio as buy.
Cowen named Tapestry and Farfetch as top picks.
Societe Generale downgraded Oracle to hold from buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
