What to watch today: Dow set to add to Wednesday's record high close

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Bumble (BMBL) beat Wall Street's revenue estimates in its first quarter as a public company, and gave an upbeat projection for the current quarter. The dating service company said it expects pent-up demand from people who had been reluctant to date during the pandemic. Bumble shares surged 9% premarket. Oracle (ORCL) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.16 per share, 5 cents above estimates. The business software giant's revenue was slightly above forecasts. However, revenue in Oracle's cloud division fell short of projections, and Oracle shares fell 5.4% premarket. Oracle also increased its dividend by 33% and increased its share buyback program by $20 billion. Cloudera (CLDR) beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share, and revenue above estimates as well. However, the data cloud company also gave weaker-than-expected forecasts for both profit and revenue, and its shares tumbled 7% premarket. JD.com (JD), the China-based e-commerce company, saw its shares rise 7.9% premarket after it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. It gained shoppers even as China largely emerged from coronavirus lockdowns. Boeing (BA) is close to finalizing a multi-billion dollar order for its 737 Max jets from Southwest Airlines (LUV), according to a Reuters report. It would be the largest order for the Max since the fleet was ungrounded, and also would stave off a possible defection to rival Airbus by Southwest. Boeing rose 2.1% premarket. MSG Networks (MSGN) is considering merging with Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Such a deal would reverse a prior split of the two entities. MSG Networks jumped 4.6% premarket, while Madison Square Garden Entertainment jumped 7.4%. Party City (PRTY) shares tumbled 10% premarket after the party supplies retailer reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share, missing forecasts by 6 cents. Party City's revenue matched Wall Street forecasts, but its same-store sales decline of 5.9% was slightly larger than the Refinitiv consensus estimate of a 5.2% decline.

WATERCOOLER