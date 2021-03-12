Watch live: Biden delivers his first primetime address on next steps in fight against Covid

[The stream is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first primetime address Thursday evening hours after signing into law a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

Biden is expected to announce that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for a Covid vaccine by May 1.

The address marks the president's 50th day in office and comes exactly a year after state and local government began imposing lockdowns in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 and limit the fallout from the pandemic.

The president is expected to praise his first major legislative achievement. Democrats passed the sweeping American Rescue Plan in the House Wednesday and Senate Saturday.

Biden is also expected to discuss current guidance at this stage in the pandemic. Biden's remarks come after he met with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck on Wednesday.