A year on, Europe faces slow Covid vaccine rollouts and fears of another wave

A healthcare worker cares for a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Robert Bosch Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces hard lockdown measures into late March if authorities fail to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

It's one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and while the U.K. and U.S. sprint ahead in their vaccination rollouts, the EU is still mired in the depths of the crisis.

The bloc is currently experiencing a lethargic immunization program and fears of another wave of infections are being seen from Paris to Prague.

On the first anniversary of the public health crisis, there's not much time in Europe to reflect on the losses of the past year — one in which the region has seen over 547,000 people die from the virus, and thousands lose their livelihoods.

There are rising cases in parts of the bloc, largely caused by the spread of more infectious virus variants, from western EU nation France and across central Europe to Hungary, in the east.

France reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, with the number of new cases rising above 30,000 for the first time in two weeks. Health experts say the hospital system in the greater Paris region is close to breaking point, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland have all recorded a sharp rise in cases that has prompted urgency among governments in eastern Europe to increase the rate of vaccinations. So much so that several countries have resorted to breaking ranks with the EU by authorizing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which has not yet been approved by the EU's drug regulator.

Bulgaria and Serbia are also among the countries seeing a rise in cases, as well as Sweden and Italy.