Covid 'long haulers' can face financial setbacks as they battle lasting symptoms

Laura Crovo has spent more than 10 months not feeling entirely well. While the 41-year-old Marylander has improved vastly since testing positive for Covid last April, she continues battling a racing heart (tachycardia), a lingering cough and periodic fatigue. On top of that, she and her husband, parents of two children, are still paying off the thousands of dollars in debt that they racked up last year due to her persisting illness. There are "people who are facing job loss because they can't work, or situations where they're going to the doctor all the time [and] they're spending a ton of money," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laura Crovo still has some lingering Covid symptoms, despite having contracted the virus last April.

Exactly how many people end up as so-called Covid "long haulers" is hard to know. One study suggests that about 10% of infected individuals will have symptoms that linger for weeks or months. Other research says the rate is more like 30%. Some long haulers initially had mild cases of the virus, while others had a more severe version. And, some had been hospitalized, while others had not. "Symptoms sometimes arise well after the time of infection, or they evolve over time and they may persist for months and can range from mild to actually quite incapacitating," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, in a recent briefing about a government research initiative to explore why some Covid survivors become long haulers. "The magnitude of the problem is not yet fully known," Fauci said. More from Invest in You:

Here's your Social Security income if you make $15 per hour Crovo is among the long haulers who recovered at home. She had tested positive for Covid early last April, when little was known about the virus and treatment options were limited. So far in the U.S., the virus has sickened more than 29.1 million people and resulted in more than 529,000 deaths. Crovo's symptoms were typical: fever, cough, headache, fatigue, aches and pains, etc. However, they didn't disappear quickly as they do with many individuals who are infected. With a fever that lasted 25 days, she was out of work for four weeks. Luckily, she said, her employer has been accommodating and supportive. She was given some paid sick leave, despite her having been there for less than a year. At another point, she worked only part-time for two weeks.

"At my sickest, I was couch-bound," Crovo said. "Small things like doing the dishes or simple housekeeping would knock me out for a day." By late summer, however, Crovo was still experiencing symptoms — mostly tachycardia and extreme fatigue — that made it hard for her to do routine tasks. "If I was lying down, my heart rate was OK," she said. "Then I'd stand up and it was like my heart was running a marathon."