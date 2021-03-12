Here’s how Americans are spending those coronavirus stimulus checks

Another round of stimulus checks are on the way.

Direct deposits will start hitting Americans' bank accounts as soon as this weekend, according to the White House.

As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the $1,400 checks top off the $600 stimulus payments that were issued in December — providing Americans with $2,000 in addition to the $1,200 stimulus checks first issued under the CARES Act. (Like the previous two rounds of checks, the $1,400 direct payments come with eligibility rules based on income and other requirements.)