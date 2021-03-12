More than $45 billion in rental assistance is now available. Here's what you need to know about applying

tupungato | iStock | Getty Images

Am I eligible?

To qualify, at least one member in your household has to be eligible for unemployment benefits or attest in writing that they've lost income or incurred significant expenses due to the pandemic. You will also need to demonstrate a risk of homelessness, which may include a past due rent or utility notice. In addition, your income level for 2020 can't exceed 80% of your area's median income, though states have been directed to prioritize applicants who fall at 50% or lower, as well as those who've been out of work for 90 days or more.

Are the funds available now?

Not all states have set up their rental assistance program yet, but all states should eventually have one. "If individuals are in a state where the program has not opened, they should check to see if their locality is offering a rental assistance program," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

How do I apply?

"Where or how to apply will vary city by city," said Emily Benfer, a visiting law professor at Wake Forest University. Many areas already had existing rental assistance funds, and it will be through one of these that you apply for the new aid. In other cases, programs will be created to disburse the money, Benfer said. "Renters should contact local housing groups, their representatives or the local 211/311 lines to identify programs and learn how to apply," she added. The National Low Income Housing Coalition has a database of rental assistance programs, too. Your landlord can also apply for you but must get your signature and provide you with a copy of the application if they do so.

How much could I get?

Many of the programs don't have restrictions on the amount of funds you can receive, Yentel said. Instead, there will be a cap on how many months of rent you can get. Some programs allow for 12 months of housing payments. Others may offer funding for as many as 18 months of rent. The money is sent to your landlord. If your landlord refuses to accept the funds, you may be able to get them directly.

I'm worried about eviction. What should I do?