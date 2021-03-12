What to watch today: Nasdaq set to fall as tech stocks slump on rising bond yields

BY THE NUMBERS

STOCKS TO WATCH

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) announced that CEO Mary Dillon will step down in June, and that she'll be replaced by company President David Kimbell. Dillon will move to the role of executive chairman. Separately, the cosmetics retailer beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, but did cut its fiscal 2021 comparable sales outlook. Ulta lost 8.2% in premarket trading. Poshmark (POSH) reported better-than-expected sales for its latest quarter, but the online retailer of secondhand goods issued a current-quarter forecast that was short of analyst estimates. Its stock tumbled 12.3% in premarket action. Fashion accessories retailer Buckle (BKE) reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, 7 cents above estimates, with revenue matching Wall Street forecasts. Comparable store sales were up 18% compared to a year earlier, with online sales up 81.5%. Shares dropped in the premarket. Vail Resorts (MTN) beat forecasts on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report, even though the resort operator was forced to operate at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. Vail said visitation trends improved throughout the quarter. Shares surged 9.7% premarket. DocuSign (DOCU) beat estimates by 15 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, and the electronic signature company's revenue was also above analysts' forecasts. It also issued a better-than-expected outlook, but shares fell 4% in premarket trading. Alibaba (BABA) is facing a possibly record fine from China antitrust regulators, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said the fine could exceed the $975 million that chipmaker Qualcomm paid in 2015, as regulators push Alibaba to disassociate itself from founder Jack Ma and to align itself more closely with the Communist Party. The e-commerce giant's shares fell 2.1% in premarket action. Verizon (VZ) launched a $25 billion debt sale to help fund its $45 billion purchase of wireless spectrum that will be used to expand next-generation 5G mobile service. MarketWatch reports demand was extremely strong for the sale, more than four times oversubscribed at one point. Pipeline services company Aegion (AEGN) is the subject of a bidding contest between New Mountain Capital (NMFC) and Apollo Global (APO), according to a Bloomberg report. Aegion jumped 11.5% premarket, while Apollo rose 2.4% and New Mountain increased modestly. The bidding battle to buy Coherent (COHR) continues, with the maker of lasers and laser technology saying the latest bid by optoelectronic components maker II-VI (IIVI) is superior to the most recent bid from Lumentum (LITE). Coherent rose 2.1% premarket, while II-VI fell 1.6% and Lumentum rose 1%.

