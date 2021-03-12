Patrick Mahomes is jumping into the NFT business with digital art auction

Patrick Mahomes, one of the NFL's highest profile players, is moving the chains by launching his own NFT art gallery.

In an interview with CNBC this week, Mahomes announced the "The Museum of Mahomes," which will launch March 17 on the digital art market MakersPlace. There are three tiers of collectibles that Mahomes created with The Impossible Brief, who are two artists that include Coldplay and The Chainsmokers as clients.

The price range for the collectibles start from $2,500 going up to $15,000. In addition, there will be a mystery auction piece with no set price. Mahomes will donate part of the proceeds to his foundation called 15 and the Mahomies as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.

"I'm looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field," Mahomes said. "That's the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact."

The limited edition collectibles feature two separate art pieces: a jewel encrusted helmet and a jewel encrusted football. Fifty of each will be minted with a price of $15,000.

The open edition collectibles feature three digital pieces of art that memorialize significant moments in Mahomes' life and career. The bronze art piece is $2,500, the silver art piece is $5,000 and gold art piece is $7,500.

The final, one-of-a-kind mystery piece will be announced the day of the auction.

Five signed helmets and five signed jerseys will also be given away to ten randomly selected winners who participate in the sale.

Mahomes said he's fascinated by digital goods and "how blockchain auctions are growing, so when the opportunity to get into digital memorabilia came my way I jumped."

Mahomes, who at 25 is already a star in the NFL, led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last year, threw more touchdowns than any quarterback in NFL history in his first ten career games and was awarded the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Now he's aiming to also be at the forefront of the crypto world.

"I always want to know that I gave my best effort to anything I do, so that definitely drives me to want to succeed," Mahomes said.

He's the second professional athlete to emerge into the world of NFTs. Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced this week he would be launching his own exclusive collection of NFT trading cards.

NFT stands for non-fungible token and is essentially a certificate of authenticity for a one-of-a-kind digital memorabilia that can't be duplicated. The memorabilia is stored on a blockchain network.

Even musicians are jumping into the crypto craze. Kings of Leon became the first band to release a new album as an NFT. And artists such as Shawn Mendes, Steve Aoki and Grimes have recently released exclusive digital goods on the blockchain network. On Wednesday, a digital work by the artist Beeple sold for more than $69 million in an auction through Christie's.

"Mahomes is a true maverick and trailblazer for being the first superstar athlete to position himself in this space," Sean Treacy, the NFT producer, said. "His attention to detail and innovation is unmatched. I think the community will immediately recognize how unique and special this NFT is."

Mahomes told CNBC that he plans to donate part of the proceeds to finish "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" playground at MLK Park in Kansas City. He will also donate to 40 Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.

The Museum of Mahomes auction for collectibles launches on MakersPlace.com a digital marketplace for crypto collectibles.