Watch live: Biden and Harris deliver remarks on $1.9 trillion Covid relief package

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to deliver remarks Friday afternoon on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

The president on Thursday signed into law the American Rescue Plan, his first major legislative victory in office.

Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a Covid vaccine by May 1 during his first primetime address Thursday evening.

