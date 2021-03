Shoppers stand in line to enter a Foot Locker Inc. store at the Queens Center shopping mall in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

There's no shortage of high quality cheap stocks as rising interest rates stoke market volatility, Wall Street analysts said this week.

And with inflation fears hovering, analysts say now is a great time for clients to pounce on some of these top companies.

CNBC Pro looked through Wall Street research to find some of the most attractively valued names in the market.