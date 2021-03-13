Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Retail investors may keep flowing into stocks, but that doesn't mean they have to keep going up

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

Wall Street has recast the little guy as the big swing factor in the market, with professional researchers tracking small traders' moves, anticipating waves of new money chasing stocks and calculating the public's influence on how shares are revalued.

Yet despite retail investors' far greater role in the market since the Covid crash of a year ago, it's unclear at this point – with equity values and volumes already so elevated – whether individual investors can be the key driver of the broader market from here.

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin last week asserted that "households will represent the largest source of demand for U.S. stocks in 2021," an estimated net purchase of $350 billion. This forecast is based on historical patterns from prior times when real interest rates were rising and the public redirected cash from bonds and money-market funds to equities.

Is $350 billion a lot, in this context? It represents less than 1% of domestic equity market value. And Bank of America notes that in the past four months, a net $476 billion has rushed into equity funds, so $350 billion over the next nine months would be a slowdown.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: An aggressive repricing of assets could be in order as spring and stimulus cash converge
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: S&P 500 passes rates stress test, returns to a record
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: The retail arcade is back as investors run up GameStop, AMC and Koss
Michael Santoli
Read More