Ann Winblad on the Big Tech worth buying and the one notable member of the group she just sold

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
The logo of Alphabet Inc's Google outside the company's office in Beijing, China, August 8, 2018.
Thomas Peter | Reuters

The recent weakness for Big Tech stocks will be simply a blip for some of the world's largest companies, tech investor Ann Winblad said Monday.

After years of tech leadership, the stocks have treaded water as beaten down energy and financial stocks have soared. The Dow, which has less reliance on tech, has outpaced the Nasdaq Composite for four straight weeks.

However, the co-founder of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the opportunities in the cloud computing industry should help a trio of tech giants continue to grow at a rapid pace.

