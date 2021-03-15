Chinese liquor stock that drew comparisons to bitcoin is clinging to 2020 gains

Kweichow Moutai is the most famous Chinese liquor brand, regarded as the national liquor in China.

BEIJING — The biggest stock in the mainland Chinese "A share" market is a liquor company that analysts are betting on for the long term, despite its plunge in the last month.

Kweichow Moutai sells "baijiu" which has an alcohol content of about 43% to 53% and can cost about a few hundred U.S. dollars per bottle. Baijiu — literally "white spirits" — is a staple at Chinese business and government dinners for forging relationships and deals.

The stock was down about 1% year-to-date as of Monday morning, holding 2020's gains of roughly 70%.

Earlier this year, the stock's rapid surge in price drew internet memes comparing it to the GDP of Chinese cities and bitcoin's high-flying price. Cryptocurrency bitcoin has surged more than 80% this year to above $60,000.

Moutai's share price had climbed 30% from Dec. 31 to a record high just before the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when it achieved a market value of $500 billion. That's been shaved by over $100 billion in the weeks since, as shares fell more than 20% amid a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks.

But Kweichow Moutai still has a bigger valuation than any other mainland A share stock, including the giant ICBC bank, according to Wind Information.