Cramer's guide to investing your stimulus check in the stock market

With millions of Americans set to receive another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors on how to put that money to use in the stock market.

First, Cramer urged, pay off bills and take care of other necessities. But after that, Cramer recommends market newcomers put most of what's left into a cheap index fund that mimics the S&P 500.

"Once you put enough money away in a cheap index fund, you can start thinking about your discretionary 'Mad Money' portfolio, but before you start picking stocks, you need to figure out what level of risk you're comfortable with," the "Mad Money" host said. "Once you know that, you'll likely do much better in the long run."

Stocks traded higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding almost 175 points to reach 32,953.46, up 0.53% on the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.65% to 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite outperformed to rise 1.05% to 13,459.71.