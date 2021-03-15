Confused about marginal vs. effective tax rates? Here's how they differ

What is your marginal tax rate? What is your effective rate?

A point of confusion for many taxpayers is the difference between the two. Both measures tell a lot about a taxpayer's financial profile and both are used for tax-planning purposes to weigh the after-tax consequences of investments and transactions.

"If you're a ways into the top tax bracket, you need to use the marginal tax rate for planning," said Ryan Losi, a CPA with Piascik. "For 95% of Americans, however, the effective tax rate is the better tool for measurement."

The marginal tax rate is the rate of tax charged on a taxpayer's last dollar of income. It also determines the value of a specific deduction for a taxpayer. For example, a dollar of deductions for a person in the highest tax bracket of 37% is worth 37 cents in saved taxes. The same dollar of deductions for someone whose marginal tax rate is 24% would result in 24 cents of tax-saving benefit.

The effective tax rate, on the other hand, is the actual percentage of taxes you pay on all your taxable income. It is the taxes paid divided by your taxable income. If the U.S. tax system were based on a flat tax, the marginal and effective tax rates would be the same, assuming no deductions and credits were allowed and taxpayers were in perfect compliance with the law. It, of course, is not.

The objective of tax planning is to minimize the taxes you pay not just this year but over many years and, ideally, over the course of your life. "The savvy tax planner, like a corporate VP of Tax Planning, can reduce an individual's effective tax rate," said Losi.

There are three major causes of differences between marginal and effective tax rates. The first is the progressive nature of the U.S. tax system. In 2020, there were seven tax brackets, ranging from 10% on the first $9,875 of income to 37% on income over $518,400. A taxpayer with taxable income of $520,000, therefore, pays a 37% tax on only $1,600. His or her marginal tax rate may be 37%, but his or her effective tax rate would be significantly lower.