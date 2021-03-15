A $1 million, year-old Mega Millions winning ticket expires March 17. Here’s how many prizes remain unclaimed

mphillips007 | iStock Unreleased | Getty Images

It seems unthinkable: Someone buys a lottery ticket, it ends up being worth a ton of money and yet they never claim the windfall. Right now, there's a $1 million Mega Millions prize whose winner must come forward by March 17 or the winning ticket, purchased in Rhode Island a year ago, will expire. The amount is a second-tier prize for matching five out of the six numbers drawn on St. Patrick's Day 2020. "Even if you don't win the jackpot, many games have numerous other prize levels," said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "While most unclaimed prizes tend to be for much smaller amounts, we still encourage our players to always check their tickets."

Although $1 million is nothing to sneeze at, the as-yet-unclaimed prize pales in comparison to some Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots that have not been claimed by winners. They range from a ticket sold in Florida in 2013 that was worth $16.5 million (representing one-third of a $50 million jackpot split three ways) to a $77.1 million prize in 2011, with the winning ticket purchased in Georgia. And beyond those top prizes, there are lesser amounts that also can end up unclaimed, whether due to loss of a ticket, forgetting to review the winning numbers or other mishaps. On top of the multi-state games, there are state-specific lotteries with prizes that also never get claimed. In North Carolina, for instance, more than $59 million in prizes went unclaimed in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, in total, according to the state lottery's most recent annual report. In California in 2016, no one came forward with a winning ticket for a single lottery prize worth $63 million, published reports show.