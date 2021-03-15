As small caps hits another record, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says it's time to cash in

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC on Monday he believes investors should take profits in the Russell 2000 following the small-cap index's big run higher.

The Russell 2000 is already up 19.5% so far in 2021, but its rally goes well into last year. It's up about 53% since its Sept. 15 close, compared with the S&P 500's gain of nearly 17% in that same time frame. The index closed at another record on Monday.

"It's time to just take some money off the table here and redeploy, perhaps, into other areas," Wilson said on "Closing Bell."