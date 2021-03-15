NHL could net over $600 million for rights package, but it needs NBC

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Stanley Cup to captain Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning after Game Six of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Sept. 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Call it a goal scored for the National Hockey League. And if the league can complete two more business transactions, it could be in for a hat trick.

Media pundits believe the rights package of NHL's new seven-year deal with ESPN is worth $400 million per year. That's an increase from the roughly $200 million per year that NBC Sports is paying, and the NHL is poised to lure even more money.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called the ESPN deal "groundbreaking," adding the league would "benefit from the incomparable power, reach and influence of The Walt Disney Company and ABC/ESPN."

"It sets a new standard in delivering our game to the most passionate and tech-savvy fans in sports in the ways they now demand and on the platforms they use," Bettman said in a statement last week.

By returning to Disney, the NHL will get its content back on ESPN for the first time since 2004. But post-breakup, ESPN continued to value NHL content by centering coverage around longtime analyst Barry Melrose.

Dan Cohen, senior vice president of Octagon's Global Media Rights Consulting division, said the NHL could solicit more than $600 million annually for its entire package. He added that the NHL "would be best served to renew its other rights package with NBC, who has invested heavily in marketing the NHL and who can offer a tri-cast distribution model."

"Now they are making decisions about sports less so based on executive preference and more so based on what purpose the content will serve," Cohen said. "Something that has as much volume as hockey, they can go with a tri-cast model across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+/Hulu."

ESPN will get premium NHL playoff contests, All-Star events and streaming rights. ABC will host four Stanley Cups. Streaming services ESPN+ and Hulu will also receive exclusive games. This is the tri-cast model that Cohen predicts other media companies will use, allowing them to put second-tier sports content behind paywalls to attract the diehard fans to subscribe to streaming services.

And with sports the main attraction upholding the cable model, helping to fuel streaming, the NHL revived its rights fee with the same network that devalued it more than a decade ago. Now the NHL is auctioning off the other half of the package.