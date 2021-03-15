Shares of Japanese tech giant Rakuten jump 20% after stake sale to Walmart, Tencent

Shares of Japanese tech giant Rakuten jumped 20% on Monday, extending their gains after the company's announcement that it plans to raise $2.2 billion in order to better compete with its U.S. rivals.

Rakuten said on Friday it will sell an 8.3% stake to postal and banking giant Japan Post, which will be the biggest shareholder outside of the founding Mikitani family. Chinese internet company Tencent will take a 3.6% stake, while U.S. retailer Walmart will buy a 0.9% stake.

Rakuten has over 70 businesses ranging from e-commerce, mobile network, video streaming and financial technology. It has a market capitalization of around 1.79 trillion Japanese yen ($16.4 billion).

Hiroshi Mikitani, Rakuten's founder, chairman and chief executive, told CNBC on Monday that his company is "growing very fast — even at this size — and we need more capital for the growth."