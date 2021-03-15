Senate Democrats say Covid relief plan makes it easier for Biden to cancel student debt

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2021.

A provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package should make it easier for President Joe Biden to cancel a chunk of federal student loan debt, three Senate Democrats said Monday.

The pandemic aid plan signed into law Thursday makes loan forgiveness tax-free through 2025, eliminating an administration concern that a surprise tax bill would await anyone whose debt had been canceled.

The provision's authors — Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York — contended the measure clears one hurdle in the way of Biden canceling debt through executive action.

"Student loan debt is crushing millions of Americans," said Warren, who along with Schumer and other congressional Democrats has urged Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower.

"President Biden has an opportunity to fix that with a stroke of a pen," she told reporters. "This bill helps pave the way to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt."