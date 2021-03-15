This basket of stocks bets on the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan

With the $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill passed and millions of Americans set to receive checks, an infrastructure bill is expected to be the next item on the agenda for the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden wants his infrastructure plan to win support on both sides of the aisle, but lawmakers have already begun discussing what should be in the bill and how to pay for it.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden proposed a $2 trillion plan that includes aiming for carbon-free power generation by 2035, upgrading buildings for energy efficiency and creating union jobs.

How the proposed legislation will ultimately look remains to be seen, but Kathryn Thompson, founder of Thompson Research Group, recommends a basket of "Build Back Better" stocks that should benefit from infrastructure spending.