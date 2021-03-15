Trump warned GOP groups against using his image and name – but these merchants are still cashing in

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has warned Republican campaign organizations against using his name and likeness to raise money. Yet several pro-Trump merchants continue to make money off the ex-commander-in-chief.

The businesses using the Trump name to sell various items appear to be capitalizing on his popularity in the Republican Party to make some money even after he has left office.

Some of the online shops sell items that continue to promote the false narrative that the election was stolen from Trump. The companies have been using Facebook to promote some of their products since the social media giant resumed political ads on their site.

Attorneys for Trump recently sent a letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee to demand they stop using his name to reel in campaign cash. The president also urged supporters to send money to his Save America PAC as the main entity for future his political endeavors.

The RNC pushed back on Trump in a follow-up letter and has continued to use the former president's name to raise money.