Two arrested, charged with assaulting police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Capitol riot

A cloud of colored smoke appears as a mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. Leah Millis | Reuters

Authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were arrested Sunday and are accused of assaulting Sicknick and other officers with a substance similar to bear spray. They are not currently charged with killing Sicknick.

In initial appearances before separate federal courts Monday afternoon, both men were ordered to be temporarily held behind bars pending future hearings. Video footage of Khater and Tanios on Jan. 6 shows the two men "were working in concert and had a plan to use the toxic spray against law enforcement," according to a search warrant affidavit in West Virginia federal court.

Julian Khater from his court appearance, March 15, 2021. Source: Art Lien

George Tanios from his court appearance, March 15, 2021. Source: Art Lien

"Give me that bear s---," Khater said before reaching into Tanios' backpack, the affidavit alleges, citing "open source media video" of the incident outside the Capitol. "Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet ... its still early," Tanios responds, the affidavit says. At around 2:20 p.m., Khater, seen holding a white spray canister, walks toward a bike rack barrier outside the building, where a line of officers, including Sicknick, was stationed, the court document says. Minutes later, Khater appears to raise the canister and aim it toward the officers, who were standing 5 to 8 feet away, according to the affidavit.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer D. Chapman, who was equipped with a functioning body worn camera (BWC) device, holds up his arm against a person, identified by the Department of Justice as Julian Elie Khate and appearing to hold a canister, in a still image from video taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and posted on a U.S. Justice Department criminal complaint released in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2021. DOJ | via Reuters

Sicknick and two other officers "all react, one by one, to something striking them in the face," the affidavit says. "The officers immediately retreat from the line, bring their hands to their faces and rush to find water to wash out their eyes," it says. "All three officers were incapacitated and unable to perform their duties for at least 20 minutes or longer while they recovered from the spray," the affidavit says.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bagshaw, who was equipped with a functioning body worn camera (BWC) device, sprays a person identified by the Department of Justice as Julian Elie Khate in a still image from video taken on January 6, 2021 and posted on U.S. Justice Department criminal complaint released in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2021. DOJ | via Reuters