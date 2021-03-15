Xiaomi shares spike 10% after U.S. judge blocks Trump-era restrictions on the Chinese phone maker

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Beijing on January 15, 2021, as shares in the company collapsed on January 15 after the United States blacklisted the smartphone giant and a host of other Chinese firms.

GUANGZHOU, China — Shares of Xiaomi jumped Monday after a U.S. judge temporarily blocked a move by former President Donald Trump's administration to bar Americans from investing in the Chinese smartphone maker.

Shares of Xiaomi surged more than 10% in early trade, but have since pared their gains. The stock was still up about 8% in early afternoon trade.

In January, the Trump administration designated Xiaomi as one of several "Communist Chinese military companies" or CCMC.

This meant the world's third-largest smartphone maker was subject to a November executive order restricting American investors from buying shares or related securities of any companies given this designation by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Xiaomi said at the time that it was "not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military" and subsequently filed a lawsuit to overturn the designation and stop the investment ban.