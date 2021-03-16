BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the 10-year yield could hit 2% this year

BlackRock's Rick Rieder expects the 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, to edge higher and hit 2% this year.

Rieder, acknowledging his call is out of consensus, also said the Fed could consider raising interest rates at the short end next year.

In a telephone interview ahead of the Fed's meeting this week, BlackRock's CIO of global fixed income said the Fed could begin tapering its bond purchases by September or December. It could also begin to raise its federal funds target rate next year, earlier than many expect.