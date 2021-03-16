China's Xi Jinping says regulations need to close 'loopholes' as Beijing cracks down on tech

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum WEF Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and delivers a special address via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2021.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the acceleration of laws and rules for so-called "platform" companies, a sign that Beijing will further crack down on the country's technology giants.

"Some platform companies' development is not standard and risks exist," Xi said in an address to China's top economic committee, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The term "platform" is used as a broad brush label usually for technology companies operating anything from social media businesses to e-commerce and could include the likes of Tencent and Alibaba.

Xi said regulations need to "fill in gaps and loopholes in rules" for such platform companies.