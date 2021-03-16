CNBC PRO Talks: Mark Mobius reveals where he sees opportunities in emerging markets

Emerging and frontier markets expert Mark Mobius joins CNBC Pro to tell Martin Soong about his approach to investing — and why emerging markets will outperform developing markets after the pandemic.

A stream of his conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers, slated to start at 2:30 p.m. SIN/HK (6:30 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, March 17. Please refresh this page if you do not see a player below at that time.

Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, will bring his three decades of experience to a frank, wide-ranging talk on how he spots opportunities early for the best returns.

Before founding his current firm, Mobius spent more than 30 years with Franklin Templeton Investments, running one of the world's first emerging markets funds.